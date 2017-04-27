VIDEO: Buff Bagwell Drilled Jerry "The King" Lawler With a Steel Chair at Grizzlies Game

A friend at Grizzlies-Spurs alerted me to this video of heel Spurs fan Buff Bagwell drilling local legend Jerry “The King” Lawler in the back with a steel chair. Memphis, as a city, has a deep history with pro wrestling, which Lawler is of course a major part of. Clearly these shenanigans were intended to rally the home crowd against the Spurs, as the Grizzlies have their backs up against the wall in the series.
