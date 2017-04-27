VIDEO: I Actually Believe Alexis Sanchez's Face Was in Excruciating Pain Here

Arsenal blanked Leicester City, 1-0, on Wednesday. But it was a bittersweet victory considering the tragedy that befell Alexis Sanchez. The poor guy took a throw-in from Christian Fuch’s right to the shoulder-face from point-blank range. Now, you might not believe that Sanchez’s face was in intense pain after the incident but the tweeted evidence speaks for itself.

Now, sure the superdelayed and dramatic fall may have been unnecessary but all’s fair in love, war and trying to draw a red card.

Thoughts and prayers with Sanchez in this trying time.