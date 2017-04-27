WATCH: Takkarist McKinley Emotionally Recounts Story Of Promise To Grandmother

Takkarist McKinley was selected with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The newest member of the Atlanta Falcons has an amazing story, as he went from not qualifying for college to junior college, to a first-round pick.

At a number of points, McKinley could have hit the streets and left football and the straight and narrow behind. But a promise he made to his grandmother kept him on the right path.

After being pick, McKinley recounted what his grandmother meant to him:

Man that was powerful. The UCLA product certainly would have made his grandmother proud.