Aaron Rodgers Spotted On Date With Baywatch Actress Kelly Rohrbach

Aaron Rodgers has wasted no time moving on from former girlfriend Olivia Munn, as he was spotted on a golfing date with Baywatch actress and model Kelly Rohrbach on Thursday.

Rodgers and Rohrbach were seen in Los Angeles at the Westchester Golf Course and were reportedly “holding hands and looked flirty” until they noticed people watching them. Rohrbach previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio. She is also an avid golfer, so it was smart of Rodgers to take her on that kind of date. Plus, they both participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so that may have been where they connected.

News of the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Munn’s breakup leaked out earlier this month after the pair had dated since 2014. It appears the two-time NFL MVP has already gotten over that long-time relationship.

Here’s a look at the 27-year-old Rohrbach, who will revive Pamela Anderson’s iconic character C.J. Parker in Baywatch, which hits theaters on May 25.

