LaVar Ball Already Costing His Son Money as Nike, Under Armour and Adidas All Pass

Lonzo Ball is without a shoe contract according to ESPN. Nike, Under Armour and Adidas have all passed on sponsoring the potential top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The reason? Father LaVar Ball wants the companies to license his Big Baller Brand. As Darren Rovell notes, this is not usual!

Never in the history of modern day shoe endorsements have the big companies all stepped away from a potential top pick nearly two months before the NBA draft. But the proposition that LaVar, who has been representing Lonzo on the deal, was offering also has no precedence.

LaVar has been working on a prototype of a Big Ball Brand shoe, but apparently none of the big three shoe companies were interested. This is just the first time that dad has had the opportunity to cost Lonzo Ball money. Who knows what existing brands – or even teams – will want to put up with the ultimate sports dad.