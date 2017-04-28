Leonard Fournette Highlights Recreated Using Tecmo Bowl

Leonard Fournette was picked #4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. After being picked, Fournette had this to say about the criticism of his running style. Via ESPN:

“A lot of people think I’m a big, bruising guy who can’t make anybody miss if I don’t run them over or hit them or anything.”

Based on these highlights from his time at LSU, you can understand where that comes from. Most of the plays involve him running someone over and then zigging and zagging across the field as defenders dive at him and miss and oh wait, these are Tecmo Bowl highlights. They do not 100% accurately capture Fournette’s running ability, but they are still fun to watch.

If this is the version of the guy that the Jaguars got last night, they won’t be disappointed.