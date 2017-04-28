Matt Harvey Unprepared For Start on "Short Rest," Mets Lose 10th in 11 Games

The New York Mets are 8-13 and sitting in last place in the N.L. East and are tied for the fewest wins in the National League. They’ve dropped 10 of their last 11 games and haven’t had a lead since they beat the Phillies on April 20th.

On Thursday, Matt Harvey and his 2-0 record took the mound for the Mets. Harvey surrendered 6 earned runs on 5 hits in 4.1 innings. He walked 5 and struck out just one. Despite the fact that Harvey was starting on 5 days rest instead of the four he’s had between his other starts this season, it was technically short rest. Noah Syndergaar was scratched and Harvey had his start moved up a day. Via the New York Post:

“It’s different, something I’m not used to,” he said. “I needed to do a better job of being ready. I was expecting to pitch [Friday], I had a big workout [Wednesday], so body-wise it just tightened up and I wasn’t physically prepared for starting. Obviously it’s happened before once, and I need to be ready for it to happen again. I got the call and I just needed to be ready.”

Harvey gave up 3 runs in 7 innings in his previous start on April 21st. Harvey then attended the Andre Berto vs Shawn Porter bout at the Barclays Center with girlfriend Adriana Lima on Saturday night. The couple was seen canoodling like they were at Chris Isen’s Halloween party.