Roundup: Being President Isn't Easy; Former Buzzfeed Employees Getting Revenge; Johnny Depp's New Gig

Olivia Munn, not dating a Packer anymore … If you don’t make eye contact then you’re racist … The education of Donald Trump ..  Because literally no one ever said being president would be easy … Paul Allen pledging $30 million to house Seattle’s homeless … Chernobyl, 30 years later … Former Bachelor Chris Soules arrested after leaving scene of fatal hit-and-run accidentSome aren’t thrilled with Maria Sharapova’s return … Steve King seems like a delight … Tough night when you’re calling for a police dog to track down your stolen heroin … Tottenham fan left with broken skull after friendly fire … Former Buzzfeed employees going viral for bashing the company … Hard to see how this ends well for Michael Flynn … Forrest Lamp got a sweet lamp endorsement deal … Man arrested with weapons near British Parliament … Haason Reddick’s fantastic journey to NFL draft pick … Eric Decker’s affordable Georgia houseEbony will start paying freelancers after backlash

Johnny Depp didn’t come out when my son rode the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and Disney World and we demand a refund. [People]

Who were the first humans to live in the Americas? [Newsweek]

How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea. [CNN]

Gilbert Arenas had quite a system for keeping track of his various road beef. [Barstool Sports]

Jimmy John’s cashier is cool as customer robs him at gunpoint.

Jeremy Lin is combatting stereotypes.

Fall Out Boy has a new song and it is quite weird.

