Tony Richardson Botched the J-E-T-S Chant

Tony Richardson, former Kansas City Chief who played the last three years of his career with the New York Jets, was their presenter in the third round of the NFL Draft. You’ll have to forgive him because he wasn’t there long enough to properly learn the spelling of the J-E-T-S chant. Fireman Ed is turning over in his bed right now.

Also, while we haven’t had a “La La Land” moment, we also got Duke Riley from Duke thanks to Atlanta punter Matt Bosher (Duke played at LSU). Yes, the third round is mainly here for screwups by players.