VIDEO: Drew Pearson Really Gave it to Eagles Fans While Announcing Cowboys' Second-Round Pick

Former Dallas Cowboys great Drew Pearson was tapped to announce the team’s second round pick at the NFL Draft. He took the role to a higher level. After being showered with boos by the Philadelphia crowd, Pearson went off-script.

“How ’bout them Cowboys?” he asked, not particularly interested in the answer. “I want to thank the Eagle fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL. Thank you.”

The boos continued. So did Pearson.

“I am honored as an undrafted free agent to be selected to make the Cowboys’ second-round draft pick and on behalf of the five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones and the Jones family, coach Jason Garrett, all the Cowboys players who played before me, that played with me, that played after me …”

This all culminated the announcement of Chidobe Awuzie, a cornerback out of Colorado. Pretty entertaining stuff, by NFL Draft standards. The event does need more shouting.