VIDEO: French Rugby Player Knocks Out Referee, Facing Lifetime Ban

A French Cup juniors game between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse descended into chaos when a player knocked out a referee. An unidentified Saint-Esteve player was being sent off when he stopped to argue with the referee and punched him in the face, dropping him and leaving him motionless on the ground. Players then got involved and a brawl broke out. The Saint-Esteve president is resigning following the incident according to the New Zealand Herald. The player, who was previous suspended 4 games this season, is now facing a lifetime ban.

[Reddit]