Jim Harbaugh continues to do weird things while in Italy. The media is there to document it. Each bit of erratic behavior helps distract the world from the fact Michigan has finished third in the Big Ten East both years Harbaugh has been in Ann Arbor.

Here he is singing opera.

What a voice.

And here he is quoting Gladiator from behind a Russell Crowe cutout.

Harbaugh reciting Gladiator (assist from Sarah) pic.twitter.com/JUyGHWH5v5 — angelique (@chengelis) April 28, 2017

Harbaugh lives life, man. I really hope zero percent of his persona is for show. Would be like finding out Santa Claus isn’t real.