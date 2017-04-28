VIDEO: Kendall Graveman Turned an Unassisted Double Play, Proved Pitchers Can be Athletes

Your browser does not support iframes.

Oakland A’s Kendall Graveman turned an unassisted double play against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, proving that pitchers can be athletes too. Take that, punters. Graveman fielded a Juan Graterol comebacker and chased down Ben Revere between home and third, then leapfrogged the runner to tag out a sliding Cliff Pennington.

The 1U double play was the first by an A’s pitcher since Blue Moon Odom turned one back in 1971. Odom just happened to be in the front row of the game last night. Kind of a freaky coincidence but crazy things happen in the presence of a blue moon.