Vikings Trade Up To Get Adrian Peterson Replacement Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook is headed to the Minnesota Vikings and will take over for Adrian Peterson. No pressure, kid.

The Vikings made a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, swapping second-round picks and sending Cincy a fourth-rounder to move up and get Cook. They selected the Florida State product with the 41st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cook put up phenomenal numbers at Florida State, rushing for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,765 yards and 19 scores as a junior. His 13 fumbles were a problem, but he averaged 6.5 yards per carry during his three-year career.

At 5’11” and 213 pounds, Cook has great size and phenomenal game-speed. He has had three shoulder surgeries, which is a huge concern and there are some character issues to be aware of.

He’s going to have an opportunity to step in and see big-time action immediately and he should be ready to carry a heavy load as a rookie.