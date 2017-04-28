WWE Star Alexa Bliss Says Leaked Nude Pictures Are 'Bogus'

WWE star Alexa Bliss says naked pictures of her posted around the Internet are “bogus.” The two-time Smackdown women’s champion whose real name is Alexis Kaufman had the following to say about pictures supposedly of her, that were discussed by The Sun:
The article in The Sun claims it was not able to verify the pictures. Fellow WWE female star Paige was caught up in a private photo and video leak recently. But Bliss is adamant that these are fake.
Here’s a look at some definitely real pictures of Alexa Bliss.
