An Orangutan Made a Draft Pick, and Mike Mayock Was So Mad He Threatened to Walk Off Set

The NFL Draft, already the second-most over-wrought spectacle in American sports (behind Senior Night), has become an almost literal circus this year, and Mike Mayock has had enough.

The NFL Network analyst threatened to leave the set after an orangutan was employed to select Grover Stewart for the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s the text of what transpired in case you can’t watch video:

“If we’re going back to the zoo, I’m walking off the desk,” Mayock said. “I’ve about had the zoo, OK? Enough. Enough. I mean, is this good TV?”

As those words exited Mayock’s mouth, an orangutan from the Indianapolis Zoo touched a screen, and it showed the Colts had selected Stewart, a defensive tackle from Albany State, with the 144th overall pick.

Mayock was miffed because, naturally, this is the biggest moment of Grover Stewart’s life and, as a guy from Albany State, in all likelihood one of the first times he’s ever even appeared on television.

“I think we’ve got to be a little respectful,” Mayock said. “It’s a big day for Grover Stewart, and rather than talking about that chimp, let’s get back to some football here. It’s a big day for him.”

Mayock is right about all this, obviously. If I were him, on the set, trying to do my job as a football analyst and then, eventually, go home for the day, I’d be just as enraged.

But I’ll bet Grover Stewart is doing just fine.