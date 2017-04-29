Rickie Fowler Joins the Slowly Growing List of Players Not Scared of Gators

AVONDALE, La. – Rickie Fowler, like Cody Gribble, doesn’t seem to be afraid of gators. During the second round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana, Fowler decided to give one of the local animals a tap on the back to shoo it away from the bank where Thomas Pieters was standing.

Fowler wasn’t quite as bold as Gribble, who used his hand to dispatch a gator into the water at Bay Hill, but it seems clear he wasn’t scared.

Fowler and his teammate Jason Day missed the cut by two strokes after shooting five-under.

Related Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser