Robin Lopez Cradles His Dog Like a Baby During Exit Interview

If I had to bet, I’d say Robin Lopez’s dog, here, is a labrodoodle. But in any case the dog’s name is Muppet, and he accompanied Lopez to exit interviews in Chicago.
Somebody get Muppet some pants.
If I had to bet, I’d say Robin Lopez’s dog, here, is a labrodoodle. But in any case the dog’s name is Muppet, and he accompanied Lopez to exit interviews in Chicago.
Somebody get Muppet some pants.
The Washington Nationals are hoping Adam Eaton’s injury looked worse than it actually was, but even after putting him on the 10-day (…)
Worth keeping an eye on.
Spelling is hard.
The Bengals selected Joe Mixon with the 48th pick in the NFL Draft.
The Vikings replaced Adrian Peterson with Dalvin Cook.
Aaron Rodgers was spotted on a date with Kelly Rohrbach. 1 2 …3
Comments