VIDEO: Yadier Molina Catches Eugenio Suarez Sleeping, Makes Him Pay

Your browser does not support iframes.

Yadier Molina has been around the block a few times and knows all the tricks of the catching trade. Baserunners must keep a close eye on him or risk being thrown out. Reds’ Eugenio Suarez found this out the hard way Friday night when Molina caught him napping off third base after a walk loaded the bases. Jedd Gyorko did a great job not telegraphing the pickoff attempt and applied a quick tag to complete the play.

As always in baseball, those with their heads a swivel were rewarded and those daydreaming are swiftly punished.