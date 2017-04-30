Buffalo Bills Fire General Manager and Scouting Staff Day After Pretty Good Draft

The Buffalo Bills just had a pretty solid NFL Draft earning somewhere between an A or B draft grade pretty much anywhere on the Internet. That’s why it’s kind of surprising that they fired general manager Doug Whaley along with the entire scouting department the day after the draft according to ESPN. Except if you’re around the the Bills organization, it wasn’t a surprise, which makes you wonder why they hadn’t already fired Whaley.

The Bills went 30-34 in the 4 seasons Whaley was general manager and haven’t made the playoffs since 1999. New head coach Sean McDermott is the team’s 11th of the century.