Isaiah Thomas Lost a Tooth Then Hit Two 3-Pointers

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics got off to a slow start in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards led 16-0 before the Celtics got on the board. And then Isaiah Thomas got a tooth knocked out by an inadvertent Otto Porter elbow. Thomas went over and picked up the tooth after the play was over and proceeded to hit two straight threes.

[UPDATE: The Celtics’ team doctor put the tooth back in and Thomas returned to the game with 8:10 remaining in the 2nd quarter.]

Back to back triples for Isaiah on #NBAonABC! pic.twitter.com/YueJyyosgm — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2017

mark jackson said a good thing pic.twitter.com/AO4HfyAYBi — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) April 30, 2017