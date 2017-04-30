Isaiah Thomas Lost a Tooth Then Hit Two 3-Pointers

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics got off to a slow start in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards led 16-0 before the Celtics got on the board. And then Isaiah Thomas got a tooth knocked out by an inadvertent Otto Porter elbow. Thomas went over and picked up the tooth after the play was over and proceeded to hit two straight threes.
[UPDATE: The Celtics’ team doctor put the tooth back in and Thomas returned to the game with 8:10 remaining in the 2nd quarter.]
