Kevin Kisner Holes Eagle Chip to Force Monday Playoff at the Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La.- Kevin Kisner holed a miraculous chip on the 72nd hole in near darkness on Sunday at the Zurich Classic to force a Monday playoff.

With their backs to the wall … Speechless. 😲#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GERbAYZm4l — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 1, 2017

Kisner and teammate Scott Brown came out firing on Sunday and birdied their first six holes before heavy rain moved through the New Orleans area causing a six-hour rain delay. Brown and Kisner picked up right where they left off and birdied four of their next five holes and had a decent lead over 56-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Kisner and Brown slowed down on the 12th hole, allowing Blixt and Smith to catch back up with a birdie on the 12th and 16th before taking the lead with a birdie on the 18th.

After a spectacular third shot into the par-5 18th hole by Smith, he was left with a very makable birdie putt meaning that either Brown or Kisner would need to hole their third shot for eagle to force a playoff. While Brown’s shot was close, it wasn’t good enough and forced Kisner to attempt to make his, which he proceeded to do.

Don’t let the pictures or video fool you, it was much darker and Kisner himself said afterwards, “I couldn’t see much.”

The two groups will now tee off on Monday morning in a sudden-death playoff.