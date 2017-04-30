Texas QB Shane Buechele and Cheerleader Paige Loren Looked Dashing at Formal

Shane Buechele, a rising sophomore quarterback at Texas, and his girlfriend, cheerleader Paige Loren, have been dating since at least last summer. They recently went to formal together — here is a quick glimpse of that as well as a few other photos of their time together:
Latest Leads
13m
30m
1hr
VIDEO: T.Y. Hilton's Four-Year-Old Son Breaking Ankles En Route to Flag Football TD
Blazing speed and agility.
3hr
The Clippers Have No Good Options This Offseason
This offseason is set to be a rough one for the Clippers.
5hr
Newest Jaguar Dede Westbrook Called 'A Degenerate' By Scout
The Jaguars took Dede Westbrook despite a litany of character red flags.
7hr
Buffalo Bills Fire General Manager and Scouting Staff Day After Pretty Good Draft
The Buffalo Bills just had a pretty solid NFL Draft earning somewhere between an A or B draft grade pretty much anywhere on the Internet. (…)
8hr
1d
Ian Poulter Retains PGA Tour Card After Points Change
PGA Tour does the right thing, again.
1d
An Orangutan Made a Draft Pick, and Mike Mayock Was So Mad He Threatened to Walk Off Set
The NFL Draft, already the second-most over-wrought spectacle in American sports (behind Senior Night), has become an almost literal (…)
Comments