VIDEO: Jeff Hardy Got a Tooth Kicked Out of His Mouth By Sheamus

The Hardy Boyz had an intense match with Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE Payback this evening. After the match, which was won by the Hardys, Cesaro and Sheamus congratulated the victors, as they’ve been doing for a couple weeks. Each time it has felt like a “surprise” beatdown would ensue, and that finally happened tonight.

Don’t be surprised to see this video of Jeff Hardy getting his tooth kicked out of his mouth, oh, about a thousand times in the next month or so if you watch WWE programming.