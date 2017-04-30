VIDEO: T.Y. Hilton's Four-Year-Old Son Breaking Ankles En Route to Flag Football TD
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 2 hours ago
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton shared this video of his four-year-old son shaking, baking, and generally outrunning his competition on the flag football field:
Prediction: this young man will have a Rivals page before he even hits junior high.
[H/T The Score]
