Bad Boy LeBron James Pretends to Drink Beer During Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in control against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. So in control that LeBron James felt comfortable enough to pantomime drinking a light beer during a stoppage in play.

I want to do some legwork here and attempt to head off any bad internet takes before they gain steam.

Yes, this was probably disrespectful to the Raptors. Why? James probably doesn’t respect them very much. Maybe that will change if they put up any resistance. No, James should not have done this with a microbrew. No one wants to read beer snobbery. Plus, light beer is the smart choice while doing aerobic exercise. No, this does not have any impact on James’ ability to be a role model. Kids who watch sports have been inundated with countless beer commercials by now. If this is your issue, please find another.

Anyway, it must feel good to be so good at sports you can force bloggers to write about something you do on a whim. Hard not to abuse that power.