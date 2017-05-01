Dude Whiffs on Marriage Proposal at Fenway Park

First, a big-picture thought. The world can be a cold and difficult place. Any love should be celebrated and embraced as a port in life’s stormy sea.

Now, a smaller thought. There are many possible venues for a marriage proposal. A sporting event is one of them. Sneering at an adult’s choice to pop the question in public during a game is small and reeks of snobbishness.

Having said all that, it’s a risky proposition. A Boston Red Sox fan found this out the hard way Sunday night when his proposal did not go as planned at Fenway Park.

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

The two then allegedly went to the Budweiser Bickering Box to hash out their issues and give away free advertising.

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

It’s going to be a rough morning for the primaries involved but they can take some small comfort knowing that couples — and the Red Sox themselves — have overcome bigger issues to have a storybook ending at Fenway Park.