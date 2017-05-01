Roundup: Frye Festival Fallout; What Dating is Like in Las Vegas & NFL Mock Draft Scores

Elizabeth Turner, a model … welp, the Frye Festival was an unmitigated disaster … “McDonald’s set to phase out Hi-C Orange from menu, replace with new drink” … your boy finished 2nd in the Huddle’s Mock Draft contest … elementary school teacher has sex with high school students, tells them they don’t need to wear a condom … there was a knife attack on the Transylvania University campus on Friday … Florida: “High senior posts Craigslist ad for slaves” … musician Nick Cave talks about working through the death of his teenage son … how much money would you spend to have lunch with Gwyneth Paltrow? … what’d dating like in Las Vegas? … have anxiety? Read this … seven shot at apartment complex pool in San Diego …

Full NFL Draft coverage, from the debacles of Pat Mahomes and Mitch Trubisky, to the brilliant Patriots, to the Bengals and Joe Mixon. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Highlights Show]

Probably the best draft story is about Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was once so obese, parents laughed at him on the football field. [Charlotte Observer]

Here’s an argument that the NFL Draft should never be held indoors again. Philly was one giant party. [Yahoo Sports]

Good description of the Pat Mahomes pick: “spectacular gamble.” [KC Star]

Actor Michael Mantenuto, who you may remember from the Disney hockey movie ‘Miracle,’ died at the age of 35. [Hartford Courant]

Things I tried to tell you last summer, when you were crowning the Thunder: OKC doesn’t have shooters for the current NBA, but would have been great in the 90s! [538]

NFL Mock Draft Grades are out … and you’ll be surprised who did better than all the pundits who cover the draft as their only job. [Draft Doctor Blog]

Hey, a smart piece on the Jets! In a bad QB class, the Jets were smart not to draft one. [The Sporting News]

The best public high school in America is once again, Thomas Jefferson, in Northern Virginia. [US News & World Report]

Such a hollow piece: ESPN costs are up, that’s why they had layoffs. Not included: But why are costs up? Because they overpaid for the NBA TV deal to block FS1 from getting it. [Recode]

Deep dive into whether or not ESPN really has gone liberal. [Deep Root Analytics]

This is an incredible rescue!

Will Ferrell, still funny as George Bush.