MLB USA Today Sports

J-Rod Looking Snazzy at Met Gala

J-Rod Looking Snazzy at Met Gala

MLB

J-Rod Looking Snazzy at Met Gala

The Met Gala is this evening. Lots of celebrities getting together, dressed to the nines. If you were sitting around wondering about the status of J-Rod as a couple, last week they were spotted out in South Beach. They’ve reached a level as a couple where J.Lo is acknowledging she’s cool with the J-Rod title, and they’re good to go to the Met Gala together.

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

#MetGala2017

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

, MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home