Mike Glennon Was Very Deeply Hurt When the Bears Drafted Mitch Trubisky

The Chicago Bears made a big trade to move up one spot and pick North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The move did not get a great approval rating. Chicago fans apparently booed Trubisky at a Bulls game after he was drafted, though video doesn’t seem to exist and there were plenty of reasons to boo the actual Chicago team that was playing that night.

Worse than the upset fans is the pending discord in the Bears’ locker room. The Bears are a few weeks removed from paying way too much for another quarterback — former Buccaneers backup Mike Glennon. Well if you think he was OK with the Trubisky pick, you’re wrong. Via the Chicago Tribune:

Glennon felt as though he had been cheated on, according to people in the know. When admiration, affection and support abruptly become rejection, it hurts. And the pain cuts deep.

Sing it, Sheryl Crowe:

The issue is about relationships. The trust between Glennon and the Bears’ decision-makers has been damaged. The Bears made him feel that he was their guy. As it turns out, he’s not even close. If Pace hopes to convince Glennon that nothing has changed for him and his opportunity, that would be an impossible sell.

The Bears can get out of the Mike Glennon business at any time. He’s got $18.5 million guaranteed and if he wants to see any more of the money from the big reported theoretical numbers in his contract, he’d better beat out a guy who went to North Carolina. Be better than the completely inexperienced guy they brought in to take his job. It’s the NFL. Teams have more than one quarterback.

Look no further than the Green Bay Packers to see what Glennon’s future could be in Chicago. Aaron Rodgers was drafted in the first round in 2005. The Packers proceeded to go 4-12, but Brett Favre started every game. Favre then kept his job for two more seasons before leaving for the Jets in 2008. Glennon could earn every dollar from that contact if he outplays Trubisky. It’s that easy!