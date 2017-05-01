Noah Syndergaard Refused an MRI, Pitched, and Then Got Hurt in Mets 23-5 Loss

The New York Mets briefly looked like their season might be turning around over the weekend. After dropping 10 of 11 games they beat the 1st place Washington Nationals on Friday and Saturday. Then Noah Syndergaard refused an MRI on the pitching arm that had been bothering him and took the start on Sunday afternoon. Via MLB.com:

“I’m pretty in tune with my body,” said Syndergaard, who never underwent medical testing on his arm. “That’s exactly why I refused to take the MRI. I knew there was nothing happening in there.”

You’re probably aware by now how that went. Syndergaard gave up 5 runs on 5 hits in 1.1 innings and left with an arm injury. And the Mets lost 23-5. It was an utter disaster. The closest thing to good news to come out of the afternoon is that General Manager Sandy Alderson says the team is unsure this (probable) lat strain is related to the biceps pain that kept him out last week. See? It may be a whole new injury and Syndergaard may actually be in tune with his body. Which means the Mets can again save money on an MRI because Syndergaard can just tell them when this injury has healed and he’s ready to go again.

Robert Gsellman takes the mound for the Mets tonight and tomorrow is Matt Harvey Day.