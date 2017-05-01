Sidney Crosby Heads to Locker Room After Taking Inadvertent Headshot

Sidney Crosby took a vicious hit by his former teammate, Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. Watching it a few times, the hit looked inadvertent and not dirty. Crosby had gotten knocked off balance, and Niskanen couldn’t change course before drilling Crosby in the head with a cross-check. Crosby has a bad history with concussions; hopefully this is not as bad of a situation as it looks upon first glance.
