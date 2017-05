Much time and energy has spent worrying about the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. Heck, they couldn’t even secure the No. 1 seed in the weak Eastern Conference. Then comes a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers and everyone takes a deep breath. Then Kyrie Irving and LeBron James team up to do something like this in the opening minutes of Game 1 against Toronto. Perhaps all that sky-is-falling stuff was a bit dramatic after all.