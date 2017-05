Canadian country singer Brent Kissel’s attempt to sing the Star-Spangled Banner last night before Game 3 of the Anaheim Ducks-Edmonton Oilers series was made more difficult due to a failing microphone. Luckily, there were more than 18,000 fans ready to lend a helping voice. The result was a stirring acapella version of the American anthem.

Peak Canada? Perhaps.

The Ducks responded to the Oilers’ hospitality by unleashing a furious six-goal explosion to crush the fans’ spirits. Peak USA.