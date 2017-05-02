Adam Jones Gets Standing Ovation at Fenway Park Night After Racist Taunts

Adam Jones said he was the victim of racial abuse at Fenway Park by fans on Monday night. The Boston Red Sox responded by apologizing and stating they have “zero tolerance for such behavior.” President Sam Kennedy also reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to “ensuring that everyone visiting the ballpark feels safe and welcome” in an email to season ticket owners.

Those assembled at Fenway Park on Tuesday night made a point to welcome Jones with a standing ovation during his first-inning at-bat.

The feel-good moment was short-lived as Chris Sale threw a pitch behind the next batter, Manny Machado, presumably because he admired a home run too long last game.

Wasting no time tonight, Sale buzzing 98 behind Machado pic.twitter.com/qUkCIYkFd7 — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) May 2, 2017

Back to normal, at least.