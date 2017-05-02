NBA USA Today Sports

Charles Barkley "Apologizes" to the Women of San Antonio Because He Discovered Churros

Charles Barkley "Apologizes" to the Women of San Antonio Because He Discovered Churros

NBA

Charles Barkley "Apologizes" to the Women of San Antonio Because He Discovered Churros

Charles Barkley has had an on-again, on-again beef with San Antonio, dating back to 2014 when he said that the city was a “gold mine for weight watchers” because it was filled with “some big ol’ women.”

Monday night, he purported to have a peace offering (1-minute mark below):

“I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio,” he said. The rest of the studio wondered what was up. Ernie Johnson said the beef had been going on for 12 years. Barkley continued: “Ernie, I had churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about! Them churros good! I see why they got all the big ol’ women down here — them churros are the bomb!”

PAMPLONA, SPAIN – JULY 11: A detail view of a portion of ‘churros’ at Churreria Manueta in the early morning during the sixth day of the San Fermin Running Of The Bulls festival on July 11, 2013 in Pamplona, Spain. Churreria de la Manueta has been making ‘churros’ since 1872 in a traditional way. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway ‘The Sun Also Rises’, involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona, this year for nine days from July 6-14. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Having just moved a half-block away from a legit churro joint in Chicago, I also recently discovered the delicacy. My life will never be the same.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home