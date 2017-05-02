Charles Barkley "Apologizes" to the Women of San Antonio Because He Discovered Churros

Charles Barkley has had an on-again, on-again beef with San Antonio, dating back to 2014 when he said that the city was a “gold mine for weight watchers” because it was filled with “some big ol’ women.”

Monday night, he purported to have a peace offering (1-minute mark below):

“I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio,” he said. The rest of the studio wondered what was up. Ernie Johnson said the beef had been going on for 12 years. Barkley continued: “Ernie, I had churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about! Them churros good! I see why they got all the big ol’ women down here — them churros are the bomb!”

Having just moved a half-block away from a legit churro joint in Chicago, I also recently discovered the delicacy. My life will never be the same.