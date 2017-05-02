Chicago Cubs Finally Get a World Series Trophy, Break It

The Chicago Cubs’ organization spent 108 years pleading for a World Series trophy. Like a kid with an obsession, they said they were ready for the responsibility. They said they’d take good care of it and promised to never ask for anything again. Their prayers were answered last October.

Turns out they weren’t quite ready for all that comes with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Turns out Theo Epstein took it out partying and some drunk people dropped it at the Hot Stove Cool Music concert Saturday night in Boston.

At least “a few” of the 30 flags on the trophy reportedly snapped off.

The pieces were later retrieved and the trophy was “repaired” in time to be displayed alongside the Red Sox trophy at Sunday’s primetime Cubs-Sox game at Fenway. As far as we know, none of the fans who donated $20 to the Red Sox Foundation and Chicago Cubs Charities to have their picture taken with the trophies noticed the solder (or superglue) that was keeping the Cubs trophy together.

To be fair, superglue is the go-to remedy for fixing all things broken during out-of-control parties. That this happened under Epstein’s watch makes a lot of sense. He may be a future Hall of Fame front-office mastermind, but he’s still down for a good time.

[Boston Globe]