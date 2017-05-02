Roundup: Fat Kelvin Benjamin; Ryan Seacrest Joins Kelly Ripa; & 15-Year Old Girl Throws Down Big Dunk

Blake Lively … “Ivan the Terrible statue goes missing after one hour” … woman allegedly tells her husband she is pregnant with another man’s kid, so he killed her with a pipe wrench … “Female dragonflies fake sudden death to avoid male advances” … David Geffen sold his Malibu house for $85 million … Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa’s new co-host … TV reporter resigns after using the N-word in a DM with a viewer … creepy headline, creepier story: “In Mexico it’s easy to kill a journalist” … a man in Indonesia has died at the age of 146 … “Gwyneth Paltrow and Anna Wintour to Create New Magazine” … there’s got to be a better way of getting parents to pay their kids school lunch bill than this … “Woman bitten by shark near San Onofre State Beach” …

Full NFL Draft coverage, from the debacles of Pat Mahomes and Mitch Trubisky, to the brilliant Patriots, to the Bengals and Joe Mixon. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Highlights Show]

Outstanding read on the woman behind Howard Stern, and make sure you get down to the bottom, about how and when Stern decided to get tough with his staff. [WSJ]

“On ESPN’s deep cuts and the war on quality content.” [The Athletic]

Solid “goodbye” column from longtime columnist Paula Boivin. [Arizona Republic]

Recruit was deciding between Eastern Kentucky and Mercer … and then Duke swooped in? [ESPN]

There were no arrests at the NFL Draft. This is being considered a positive. [Philly.com]

Kelvin Benjamin is fat again. [Charlotte Observer]

Here’s a claim – and not a very good one – that ESPN isn’t ‘liberal.’ [Think Progress]

Fair question: What, if anything, does it mean that 34 Patriots players skipped the White House visit? [Medium]

Laeticia Amihere, a 15-year old basketball player, threw down this dunk.