Boston Red Sox Fans Hurled Peanuts & Racist Taunts at Orioles Adam Jones

Adam Jones and the Baltimore Orioles started a series in Boston on Monday night. Boston fans welcomed Jones by throwing peanuts and racist taunts his way. Via USA TODAY:

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones said, “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’ “It’s different,’’ he said. “Very unfortunate. I heard there was 59 or 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. It is what it is, right. I just go out and play baseball. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Boston Red Sox officials confirmed someone threw peanuts at Jones and was ejected. They also disputed the total number of ejections, estimating it was about half what Jones had heard. So about 30. Not bad for a Monday night.