Rockets Embarrass Spurs by 27, But Remember What Happened Last Year

Houston bludgeoned San Antonio in Game 1, 126-99, and it wasn’t that close. The Spurs looked like they were moving in slow motion against the pick-and-roll, and the Rockets made three-pointers at a Warriors-like rate.

James Harden scored 20 points and had 14 assists in just three quarters; the quartet of Anderson, Ariza, Gordon and Lou Williams was 14-for-30 on 3-pointers. They could beat Golden State if that keeps up.

At one point late in the 3rd quarter, the Rockets had more assists than the Spurs had baskets. The ball movement was something to behold.

But before you get our your Jump to Conclusions Mat and put the Rockets in the Conference Finals … remember last year’s 2nd round series when the Thunder met the Spurs.

San Antonio won Game 1 by 32, and actually led the Thunder 73-40 at the half. It was just as big of a beatdown as Rockets over the Spurs in Game 1. At the time, it felt over for not only the Thunder, but also Durant and Westbrook. But the Thunder won the series, 4-2.