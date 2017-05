Tom Brady and wife Gisele attended the Met Gala on Monday night. While walking the white red carpet, Gisele tasked the New England Patriots quarterback with taking a picture of her in her outfit because all the professional photographers in attendance would probably charge for a print and that’s not how you stay a billionaire. So here is Tom Brady taking a picture.

“Take that flash from a 10 to a 2, sweetheart.”

Great.

Nailed it.