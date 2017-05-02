NFL USA Today Sports

WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Works Out With The Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch is back on the football field. On Monday the Oakland Raiders released video of “Beast Mode” working out with his new team. The 31-year-old two-time All-Pro went through drills along with some of his new teammates.

It is weird seeing Lynch play football with a team other than the Seattle Seahawks. He became such a part of that franchise’s culture during his five-plus seasons there, that this will feel odd for a while. Still, he looks like he’s moving well after a year away from the game.

