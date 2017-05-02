WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Works Out With The Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch is back on the football field. On Monday the Oakland Raiders released video of “Beast Mode” working out with his new team. The 31-year-old two-time All-Pro went through drills along with some of his new teammates.

Check it out:

Phase 2 of the Offseason Workout Program begins and Marshawn hits the field for the first time in the Silver & Black. pic.twitter.com/WethfcyKXa — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 1, 2017

And here’s some more:

D.C. Look like a kid in a candy store handing the rock to Beastmode 😂😩RT @djhomicide: 🔭👀 pic.twitter.com/6bZ4dW6Pw1 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 2, 2017

"Authentic passion is what I see." – Jack Del Rio on Marshawn Lynch joining our team Watch: https://t.co/DxwJlvlKJX pic.twitter.com/Bpd6TqJJbg — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 1, 2017

It is weird seeing Lynch play football with a team other than the Seattle Seahawks. He became such a part of that franchise’s culture during his five-plus seasons there, that this will feel odd for a while. Still, he looks like he’s moving well after a year away from the game.