Wells Fargo Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson Makes His Return

The Wells Fargo Championship starts on Thursday at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina and it’ll be the first event with world number one Dustin Johnson back in the field.

Johnson has been out since suffering a back injury after falling down some stairs ahead of the Masters, but he told us on the Glass Half Empty podcast, he feels fine and is ready to go.

Also making starts this week ahead of the Players Championship are Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Phil Mickelson, and Patrick Reed as well as an unlikely entry in Chase Koepka. Koepka, who holds no status on any Tour in North America, earned his start in the event after finishing tied for fifth at the Zurich Classic alongside his brother Brooks.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Dustin Johnson +485
Jon Rahm +1250
Paul Casey +1815
Adam Scott +2050
Kevin Kisner +2700
Phil Mickelson +3050
Bill Haas +3250
Webb Simpson +3250
Wesley Bryan +3850
Will McGirt +4050

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:23 AM 10 Nick Taylor Ernie Els Alex Noren
7:34 AM 1 Shane Lowry Zach Johnson Ben Martin
10 Will McGirt Smylie Kaufman Webb Simpson
7:45 AM 10 Patrick Reed Adam Scott Jim Furyk
7:56 AM 10 Dustin Johnson Davis Love III Bill Haas
12:33 PM 1 Kevin Kisner Emiliano Grillo Stewart Cink
12:44 PM 1 Billy Hurley III Daniel Berger Steven Bowditch
12:55 PM 1 Wesley Bryan Jon Rahm Paul Casey
1:06 PM 1 James Hahn J.B. Holmes Phil Mickelson

My Pick

I’ll take Jon Rahm this week. Rahm has five top 10s in his last seven starts, including a win and a second-place finish. He’s second in strokes gained tee-to-green, third in strokes gained off-the-tee, and third in total strokes gained.

Rahm is having a spectacular season and while he’s never played in a lot of these events, that hasn’t seemed to bother him yet.

