WWE Legend X-Pac Arrested for Bringing Meth Through Customs: Report

X-Pac, whose real name is Sean Waltman, was arrested over the weekend for attempting to bring meth and weed through customs at LAX, according to TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … 44-year-old Sean Waltman was flying out to a wrestling event in the United Kingdom when he was stopped at Customs and officials discovered the drugs. We’re told airport police were called to the scene and Waltman was arrested on the spot. He was transported to a nearby jail where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance. To make things worse … during the process, officials noticed an outstanding warrant for Waltman stemming from a prior DUI arrest.

Waltman was arrested in 2011 for possession of a controlled substance. In an interview on Steve Austin’s podcast in 2013, Waltman was open about the battles he’s had with drugs and alcohol, and spoke about taking meth through an IV, including shooting it in a strip club bathroom in Mexico:

Hopefully he can land on his feet from this setback.