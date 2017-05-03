NBA USA Today Sports

Brandon Roy, Former NBA Player, Shot in California According to Report

Brandon Roy, Former NBA Player, Shot in California According to Report

NBA

Brandon Roy, Former NBA Player, Shot in California According to Report

Brandon Roy, the former Portland Trailblazers great whose career was cut short by a knee injury, was shot over the weekend in California, according to NBC King 5 in Seattle.

He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area.  We were told, Roy was an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting.

Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.

Roy entered the NBA after a decorated career at the University of Washington, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2006. He made three All-Star teams and appeared headed for greatness. But a degenerative knee condition forced him to retire early in 2011 at the age of 26. Roy briefly attempted a comeback in 2013, but only lasted five games in Minnesota.

Last year, Roy was the basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, and the team, led by super-recruit Michael Porter, went undefeated.

 

, , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home