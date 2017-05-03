Brandon Roy, Former NBA Player, Shot in California According to Report

Brandon Roy, the former Portland Trailblazers great whose career was cut short by a knee injury, was shot over the weekend in California, according to NBC King 5 in Seattle.

He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area. We were told, Roy was an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting. Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.

Roy entered the NBA after a decorated career at the University of Washington, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2006. He made three All-Star teams and appeared headed for greatness. But a degenerative knee condition forced him to retire early in 2011 at the age of 26. Roy briefly attempted a comeback in 2013, but only lasted five games in Minnesota.

Last year, Roy was the basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, and the team, led by super-recruit Michael Porter, went undefeated.