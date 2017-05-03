Roundup: New Aaron Hernandez Book; Arctic Ice Melting Rapidly; & Political Outlets Weigh in on ESPN

Maria Menounos … terrible opening weekend for Tom Hans & Emma Watson movie at the box office … “Girlfriend’s on-air killing drives anchorman into politics” … you should take a look at the Frye Festival pitch deck … before you get in your pool in Florida, check for gators … “6 Influential Women Who Are Leading the Charitable Charge in the Magic City & Beyond” … if you’re building guitars out of oil cans, yes, you are a genius … “Leaked document reveals Facebook conducted research to target emotionally vulnerable and insecure youth” … sea ice in the Arctic is melting much faster than previously thought … “Tree service employee tried to throw co-worker into wood chipper” …
A great baseball prospect who was supposed to be the next Derek Jeter has been charged with murder. [LA Times]
Some week for ESPN huh? Here’s a piece on the network getting political. With Michael Sam as the flashpoint. [Buzzfeed]
And here’s another piece on ESPN going left … with Caitlin Jenner as the flashpoint. [Politico]
It’s horse racing season! “A kidnapped trainer, an orphaned colt and the chance of a lifetime at the Kentucky Derby.” [LA Times]
The paper of record chimes in on whether or not ESPN has gone too far to the left. [NYT]
So maybe there’s still a chance Lonzo Ball signs a shoe deal with Adidas. [Vertical]
A noted crime novelist is going to be writing a book on Aaron Hernandez. [TBO.com]
Full NFL Draft coverage, from the debacles of Pat Mahomes and Mitch Trubisky, to the brilliant Patriots, to the Bengals and Joe Mixon. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Highlights Show]
Evander Holyfield’s son, who is a Georgia Bulldogs running back, was arrested Monday. [AJC]
The man in red reportedly was drunk and kicked off the plane.
Always remember to touch home plate. Alabama lost this game.
Comments