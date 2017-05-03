Doug Overton, Former NBA Player and La Salle Star, Charged With Indecent Exposure for Walking Around Letting It Hang Out

Doug Overton, a former La Salle star and frequent flyer in the NBA (8 teams in 11 seasons), was charged with indecent exposure on Sunday in the Philadelphia area. Overton, now the head basketball coach at Lincoln (Pa.) University, is 47, though that employment status may change based on this weekend’s events.

According to several witnesses, Overton was just walking around a park letting his penis hang out for all to see.

One of the callers told police the man appeared to be touching himself around his genitals. Another witness told police the man’s penis was outside of his pants and that he was continuously looking at a female in the area. The witnesses then told police he was seen walking on the trail with his penis exposed. A male witness told police the subject was walking toward him with his penis fully out of his pants. He was described by the witness as walking “calmly and deliberately” and seemed to be aware that he was exposing himself but “seemed content with the situation,” police reported.

That’s taking the “in all things you do, be content” philosophy to an absurd extreme.

