Eddy Pineiro is a sophomore kicker at for the Florida Gators. Last season he made 21 of 25 field goals and all 32 of his extra point attempts. His season long was 54, which he made twice. It seems his range may be a little longer. Yesterday he made an 81-yard field goal with pads on at practice.

81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start🐊🏈@GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/5IeZ0tXyhn — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) May 2, 2017

You can see the trees swaying in the distance and hear the wind picked up on the microphone, but that’s still a hell of a leg.