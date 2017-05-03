Russell Westbrook Pads Dessert Totals By Lying About Wife's Birthday

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season is over, but his hustle is not. Westbrook and his wife Nina went out to dinner earlier this week and Russ lied about it being Nina’s birthday so that they could get a free dessert. Since Westbrook made over $26 million this season, you would think scamming free cake was unnecessary so we’re going to need to see one of those receipts with a 1000+% tip show up on social media pretty soon. Otherwise this is more selfish than padding rebounding numbers.
Latest Leads
58m
Brandon Roy Was Shielding Children From Gunfire When Shot
Brandon Roy was shielding children from gunfire when he was shot over the weekend.
2hr
Judge Calls Out Charlie Strong While USF Football Player Appears in Court on Sexual Assault Charges
Strong was hired in December.
2hr
Doug Overton, Former NBA Player and La Salle Star, Charged With Indecent Exposure for Walking Around Letting It Hang Out
He’s currently the head coach at a University in the Philadelphia area.
3hr
4hr
4hr
Not All Red Sox Fans Participated in the Standing Ovation For Adam Jones
Adam Jones got a standing ovation at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Just spend 30 seconds on the Internet this morning and you’ll (…)
5hr
5hr
This WWE Fashion Police Sketch Is A Lot of Fun
Great pro wrestling.
Comments