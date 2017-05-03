Russell Westbrook Pads Dessert Totals By Lying About Wife's Birthday

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season is over, but his hustle is not. Westbrook and his wife Nina went out to dinner earlier this week and Russ lied about it being Nina’s birthday so that they could get a free dessert. Since Westbrook made over $26 million this season, you would think scamming free cake was unnecessary so we’re going to need to see one of those receipts with a 1000+% tip show up on social media pretty soon. Otherwise this is more selfish than padding rebounding numbers.