This WWE Fashion Police Sketch Is A Lot of Fun

Tyler Breeze and Fandango — Breezango, as they’re called as a team — both easily could have been on the outs from WWE as recently as eight months ago. But, they’ve picked up a lot of momentum of late. On last night’s episode of SmackDown, they did a “Fashion Files” sketch in which they charged the tag-team champion Usos — or, the Uggos, as they called their adversaries — with silly fashion crimes.

The Fashion Police gimmick has been going on since last October, and it’s resonating. Sometimes it can feel totally random what does and doesn’t work in WWE, but it’s a solid bet that these two will be wearing gold sooner than later because they’ve been successful at seizing the momentum with their characters. These things matter at least as much if not more than the matches.

Here are some more of their recent skits: